1/6 More than 100 companies of the Rapid Action Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal have been deployed across Haryana and Punjab as the states await the CBI court’s verdict in a case against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been accused of raping two women at his ashram. PTI More than 100 companies of the Rapid Action Force and the Sashastra Seema Bal have been deployed acr

2/6 Over one lakh dera supporters have so far arrived at the sect headquarters at Sirsa, about 260 kilometres from Chandigarh. PTI Over one lakh dera supporters have so far arrived at the sect headquarters at Sirsa, about 260 kilom

3/6 Followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gathered at his ashram in Sirsa on Thursday, ahead of the verdict. PTI Followers of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gathered at his ashram in Sirsa on Thursday, ahead of the verdi

4/6 Patiala deputy commissioner has ordered a curfew to be imposed within one kilometre of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh's residence in Patiala. PTI Patiala deputy commissioner has ordered a curfew to be imposed within one kilometre of Punjab chief

5/6 Adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in different parts of Gurugram to deal with any situation that may arise after the court's verdict in the rape case. PTI Adequate number of police personnel have been deployed in different parts of Gurugram to deal with a