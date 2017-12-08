1/5 In Visakhapatnam, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the Indian Navy was India's primary instrument of sea power and it was playing an enhanced role in national security and nation building. PTI In Visakhapatnam, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said the Indian Navy was India's primary instr

Kovind presented President's Colour to the submarine arm of the Indian Navy, which is celebrating its golden jubilee, in recognition of its extraordinary service to the nation in the past 50 years.

Till date, 17 submarines of the navy have been awarded the Chief of Naval Staff's Unit Citation for exceptional service. "The navy is India's primary instrument of sea power. It is also the guardian of our maritime interests, both military and civilian," Kovind said.

He expressed happiness that the submarine technology was now part of the government's "Make in India" programme. "This will strengthen our capabilities in the years to come," the president said.