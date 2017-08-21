1/8 President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to BR Ambedkar during a visit to Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre in Leh, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. PTI/RB President Ram Nath Kovind pays homage to BR Ambedkar during a visit to Mahabodhi International Medit

2/8 President Ram Nath Kovind is greeted by army chief General Bipin Singh Rawat at the presentation of the President's Colours to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre and all five battalions of the Regiment, at Leh on Monday. PTI / RB President Ram Nath Kovind is greeted by army chief General Bipin Singh Rawat at the presentation of

3/8 Army personnel during a ceremonial parade at the presentation of the President's Colours to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre and all five battalions of the Regiment, at Leh in Ladakh on Monday. PTI Army personnel during a ceremonial parade at the presentation of the President's Colours to the Lada

4/8 President Ram Nath Kovind at the presentation of the President's Colours to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre and all five battalions of the Regiment, at Leh in Ladakh on Monday. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind at the presentation of the President's Colours to the Ladakh Scouts Regime

5/8 President Ram Nath Kovind during a visit to Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre in Leh, Jammu & Kashmir on Monday. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind during a visit to Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre in Leh, Jammu

6/8 President Ram Nath Kovind at the presentation of the President's Colours to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre and all five battalions of the Regiment, at Leh in Ladakh on Monday. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind at the presentation of the President's Colours to the Ladakh Scouts Regime

7/8 President Ram Nath Kovind during a visit to Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre in Leh, Jammu & Kashmir on Monday. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind during a visit to Mahabodhi International Meditation Centre in Leh, Jammu