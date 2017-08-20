1/6 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, with sister Priyanka Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra, and their daughter Miraya Vadra, pay tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, with sister Priyanka Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra, and thei

2/6 Ministers, legislators and delegates of different wings of Congress party across the country, paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 73rd birth anniversary. PTI

3/6 Former president Pranab Mukhrjee and Congress president Sonia Gandhi, with party leaders, including Sheila Dikshit and Meira Kumar, on Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary on Sunday at Veer Bhumi. PTI

4/6 Rahul Gandhi interacts with party supporters after paying his tributes. Rajiv Gandhi would have been 73 on this day, but was was assassinated on 21 May, 1991. PTI

5/6 Former prime minister Manmohan Singh looks on while Sonia Gandhi interacts with senior BJP leader LK Advani, who paid his tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Parliament House in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI