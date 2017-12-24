1/4 At least 32 people died after a bus plunged into a river in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Saturday. There were about 50 passengers in the bus and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. PTI At least 32 people died after a bus plunged into a river in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on S

2/4 The bus was reportedly being driven by an underage driver, who lost control as he tried to overtake another vehicle. The bus was travelling from Sawai Madhopur to Lalkot when it broke through the bridge wall. PTI The bus was reportedly being driven by an underage driver, who lost control as he tried to overtake

3/4 Passengers were from states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam. Some of them were going to offer prayers at a temple in Malarna Chour, according to reports. Getty Images Passengers were from states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam. Some of them we