1/8 Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds pummelled Mumbai on Tuesday, disrupting rail, road and air services, uprooting trees, swamping homes, and bringing the megapolis and satellite towns to their knees. Reuters Torrential rain accompanied by strong winds pummelled Mumbai on Tuesday, disrupting rail, road and a

2/8 People's woes were compounded by the high tide that prevented natural drainage of water into the sea. PTI People's woes were compounded by the high tide that prevented natural drainage of water into the sea

3/8 Meteorological department sources said Mumbai recorded copious rain of 65 mm in just three hours. PTI Meteorological department sources said Mumbai recorded copious rain of 65 mm in just three hours. PT

4/8 Thousands of vehicles were stranded on arterial roads in Lower Parel, Dadar, Kurla, Andheri, Khar West, Ghatkopar, Sion and Hindmata areas that were under knee to waist deep water for several hours, many having broken down. Reuters Thousands of vehicles were stranded on arterial roads in Lower Parel, Dadar, Kurla, Andheri, Khar We

5/8 Trains were running late or stopped on Central, North and Harbour railway lines, as tracks were submerged at several places. PTI Trains were running late or stopped on Central, North and Harbour railway lines, as tracks were subm

6/8 Having waited for hours on end with water showing no signs of receding, fidgety passengers were seen jumping off stationary trains and walking along the tracks to their destinations. Reuters Having waited for hours on end with water showing no signs of receding, fidgety passengers were seen

7/8 Commuters were seen standing under knee deep water on the steps of buses in low lying areas like Parel. Traffic crawled at snail's pace on important roads, including the Eastern and Western Express Highway, Sion-Panvel highway and LBS Marg. PTI Commuters were seen standing under knee deep water on the steps of buses in low lying areas like Par