Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a new unit for the unorganised sector workers called the All India Unorganised Workers' congress.

Interacting with members of the Unorganised Workers' Congress, Rahul Gandhi urged them to participate in the fight for the rights of the unorganised workers.

"Despite proficiency of street vendors, workers in the domestic sectors, auto-rickshaw drivers, rickshaw pullers and construction workers, they have not received their due respect," said Rahul Gandhi.

The aim of the unit will be to give due respect to the capability of the unorganised sector workers and provide them a platform to raise their voice.