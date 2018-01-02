1/7 Five CRPF jawans were killed on Sunday when terrorists launched a pre-dawn attack on a camp of the paramilitary force in Pulwama district's Awantipora. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq Five CRPF jawans were killed on Sunday when terrorists launched a pre-dawn attack on a camp of the p

2/7 The heavily armed militants stormed the camp at about 2 am on Sunday. They were armed with under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons. Three terrorists were also killed in a fierce encounter that lasted for around 36 hours.

3/7 The slain CRPF personnel have been identified as Inspector Kuldeep Roy, Head Constable Tufail Ahmad, and Constables Sharifuddin Ganai, Rajender Jain and Pradeep Kumar Panda. The CRPF camp that the terrorists attacked also serves as a training centre for troops inducted for counter-militancy operations in Kashmir Valley.

4/7 Director General of Police SP Vaid called the attack 'unfortunate', saying the security forces failed to prevent the attack despite receiving a tip-off about an impending fidayeen strike.

5/7 Among the three terrorists who were killed, two have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Baba and a 16-year-old student Fardeen Ahmad Khanday from Tral.

6/7 Thousands of people participated in the funeral procession of Khanday on Monday amid pro-freedom and pro-Islamic slogans. Clashes were reported after the funeral when the crowd resorted to stone-pelting. Security forces were forced to use tear-smoke shells to disperse the crowd.