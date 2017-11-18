1/4
The storm around the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati intensified on Saturday as CBFC decided to send back film citing an "incomplete" application. On the other hand, several members of the Rajput community continued protesting. PTI
The storm around the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati intensified on Saturday as CBFC de
2/4
Members of the Rajput community in Faridabad also raised slogans and held placards during the protest against in Haryana. PTI
Members of the Rajput community in Faridabad also raised slogans and held placards during the protes
3/4
Founder of Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi in Gurugram also addressed media and said that he has given the call for shut down on 1 December against the release of Padmavati. PTI
Founder of Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi in Gurugram also addressed media and said that he has gi
4/4
The Rajput community has been protesting against the film's release alleging that the film distorts reality and is also against the pride of the community. PTI
The Rajput community has been protesting against the film's release alleging that the film distorts