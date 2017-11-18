1/4 The storm around the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati intensified on Saturday as CBFC decided to send back film citing an "incomplete" application. On the other hand, several members of the Rajput community continued protesting. PTI The storm around the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati intensified on Saturday as CBFC de

2/4 Members of the Rajput community in Faridabad also raised slogans and held placards during the protest against in Haryana. PTI Members of the Rajput community in Faridabad also raised slogans and held placards during the protes

3/4 Founder of Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi in Gurugram also addressed media and said that he has given the call for shut down on 1 December against the release of Padmavati. PTI Founder of Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi in Gurugram also addressed media and said that he has gi