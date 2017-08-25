1/11 Enraged by the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday, his followers went on the rampage, hurling stones and vandalising media vehicles. At least three outdoor broadcast vans of private television channels were damaged. One van was overturned by a mob. AP Enraged by the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on Friday, his follower

2/11 Nearly 200 people have been injured in the violence in Panchkula, Haryana. Buses, railway stations, fire engines and petrol pumps were set on fire by Dera Sacha Sauda supporters. Saurabh Sharma/ Firstpost Nearly 200 people have been injured in the violence in Panchkula, Haryana. Buses, railway stations,

3/11 The inside of a burnt vehicle in Panchkula. The Dera Sacha Sauda described the special CBI court's verdict against its guru, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh as unjust, and said it would appeal against it. Saurabh Sharma/ Firstpost The inside of a burnt vehicle in Panchkula. The Dera Sacha Sauda described the special CBI court's v

4/11 Dera followers, who had gathered in strength over the past four days in Panchkula, went berserk on Friday, after which police lobbed tear gas shells, resorted to lathicharge and fired in the air to control the mob. Six army columns were also deployed in Panchkula to control the violence. AP Dera followers, who had gathered in strength over the past four days in Panchkula, went berserk on F

5/11 Union home minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with top officials and reviewed the situation, assuring Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of all help from the Centre. PTI Union home minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with top officials and reviewed the situ

6/11 Dera supporters manhandle a mediaperson. Five people also attempted suicide as the clashes spread across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. PTI Dera supporters manhandle a mediaperson. Five people also attempted suicide as the clashes spread ac

7/11 Smoke arises in the distance in Sirsa, Haryana, where the Dera Sacha Sauda's headquarters are located. The situation continued to deteriorate throughout Saturday, with the police unable to control the mob. Forces had to reportedly to escape three times themselves, to run from Dera supporters. PTI Smoke arises in the distance in Sirsa, Haryana, where the Dera Sacha Sauda's headquarters are locate

8/11 A cameraperson walks towards vehicles burning following violence caused by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after Gurmeet Ram Rahim's conviction in Panchkula. Nearly 32 people lost their lives in the clashes, as per latest reports. PTI A cameraperson walks towards vehicles burning following violence caused by Dera Sacha Sauda follower

9/11 IGP Amitabh Dhillon makes an announcement at Shah Satnam Chowk advising people to remain inside houses and cooperate with the police and administration in Sirsa. Manoj Dhaka/ Firstpost IGP Amitabh Dhillon makes an announcement at Shah Satnam Chowk advising people to remain inside hous

10/11 In view of the verdict, the police and paramilitary forces had prepared to deal with the law and order situation in Sirsa on Friday. The police also blocked the road using razor wires. Manoj Dhaka/ Firstpost In view of the verdict, the police and paramilitary forces had prepared to deal with the law and ord