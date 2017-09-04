1/5 India celebrated Onam on Monday, a 10-day harvest festival to commemorate the visit of King Mahabali’s spirit to Kerala. PTI India celebrated Onam on Monday, a 10-day harvest festival to commemorate the visit of King Mahabali

2/5 The festival begins when the king comes back to the Earth to meet his people. To welcome him, a 'poolakam' or a colourful carpet of fresh flowers is laid out.

3/5 Besides this, Onam celebrations include elaborate feasts along with competitive dance and music events.

4/5 In rural parts of Kerala, the 'pulikali' dance is quite popular. In this, performers get dressed up as feline cats like tigers and leopards and dance to the beat of folk instruments.