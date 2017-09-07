1/5 As India's first full-time woman defence minister Sitaraman took charge of the key ministry in the presence of her predecessor Arun Jaitley. She listed defence indigenisation and resolving long-pending issues among her priorities for her tenure. PTI As India's first full-time woman defence minister Sitaraman took charge of the key ministry in the p

2/5 A priest conducted prayers in the defence minister's chamber before Sitharaman assumed charge. Her parents were also present on the occasion. PTI A priest conducted prayers in the defence minister's chamber before Sitharaman assumed charge. Her p

3/5 Nirmala Sitharaman took charge of the defence ministry on Thursday. She vowed to enhance India's military preparedness and ensure the welfare of soldiers. Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh look at a mini UAV being displayed during a conference at DRDO Bhavan in New Delhi. PTI Nirmala Sitharaman took charge of the defence ministry on Thursday. She vowed to enhance India's mil

4/5 After assuming office on Thursday Sitharaman approved a grant of over Rs 13 crore which will be released to 8,685 ex- servicemen, widows and dependents out of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. PTI After assuming office on Thursday Sitharaman approved a grant of over Rs 13 crore which will be rele