1/5
As India's first full-time woman defence minister Sitaraman took charge of the key ministry in the presence of her predecessor Arun Jaitley. She listed defence indigenisation and resolving long-pending issues among her priorities for her tenure. PTI
2/5
A priest conducted prayers in the defence minister's chamber before Sitharaman assumed charge. Her parents were also present on the occasion. PTI
3/5
Nirmala Sitharaman took charge of the defence ministry on Thursday. She vowed to enhance India's military preparedness and ensure the welfare of soldiers. Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh look at a mini UAV being displayed during a conference at DRDO Bhavan in New Delhi. PTI
4/5
After assuming office on Thursday Sitharaman approved a grant of over Rs 13 crore which will be released to 8,685 ex- servicemen, widows and dependents out of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. PTI
5/5
Sitaraman also approved financial assistance out of Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Fund. She also said that there was a need for "big play" of the Make in India initiative in overall defence capability and noted that it was very important for the Centre. PTI
