1/6 A young Nepalese girl dressed as Goddess Kumari wearing sun glasses. The girls awaits the Kumari Puja held on Monday at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu. Girls under the age of nine gathered for the Kumari puja, a tradition of worshiping young pre-pubescent girls as manifestations of the divine female energy. AP A young Nepalese girl dressed as Goddess Kumari wearing sun glasses. The girls awaits the Kumari Puj

2/6 The ritual holds strong religious significance in the Newar community that seeks divine blessings to save small girls from diseases and bad luck in the years to come. AP The ritual holds strong religious significance in the Newar community that seeks divine blessings to

3/6 These pre-pubescent girls are considered to be the incarnations of the Goddess known as Taleju, the Nepalese name for Durga. AP These pre-pubescent girls are considered to be the incarnations of the Goddess known as Taleju, the

4/6 A Nepalese woman gets her daughter ready for Kumari Puja. The festival is held to commemorate the victory over a demon named Tundi. AP A Nepalese woman gets her daughter ready for Kumari Puja. The festival is held to commemorate the vi

5/6 A Nepalese mother applies vermillion paint on her daughter's feet while they prepare for Kumari puja. These girls are considered living Goddesses, and are worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists in Nepal. AP A Nepalese mother applies vermillion paint on her daughter's feet while they prepare for Kumari puja