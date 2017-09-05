1/5 Narendra Modi arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday on a three-day visit to Myanmar amid a raging crisis involving Rohingyas in the country's Rakhine state. Myanmar's president Htin Kyaw, accompanied Modi as they inspect the honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Myanmar. AP Narendra Modi arrived in Nay Pyi Taw on Tuesday on a three-day visit to Myanmar amid a raging crisis

2/5 This is Modi's first bilateral visit to India's eastern neighbour. He had visited Myanmar in 2014 to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit. Myanmar's president Htin Kyaw, speaking to Modi during their meeting at the Presidential Palace.

3/5 Modi on Wednesday will hold bilateral discussions with Myanmar's state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is also the country's foreign minister and Minister of President's Office. Following the discussions, a number of agreements are expected to be signed.

4/5 Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi is under mounting international pressure to stop the alleged human rights violations against the Rohingyas, who are denied citizenship in Myanmar.