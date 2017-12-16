1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated crucial connectivity and power projects in Mizoram and Meghalaya to accelerate development in the northeastern states, a focus area of his government's Act East Policy. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated crucial connectivity and power projects in Mizoram and Megh

2/8 The prime minister was in the two states during his day-long visit to the North East on Saturday. Modi being greeted by the Governor of Mizoram, Nirbhay Sharma and Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu Lalthanhawla on his arrival at Aizawl. PTI

3/8 In Mizoram, he dedicated the 60-MW Tuirial hydropower power project, which makes it the third power-surplus state in the North East, after Sikkim and Tripura. The project is expected to produce 251 million units of electricity annually. PTI

4/8 In Meghalaya, Modi announced Rs 90,000 crore for improving roads and national highways in the North East over the next two-three years to improve connectivity. Modi with other leaders during the inauguration of the Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura Road in Aizawl. PTI

5/8 He dedicated to the nation a 271-km two-lane national highway connecting Tura in western Meghalaya to the state capital Shillong. The prime minister had also said the Act East Policy of his government would soon make Mizoram the 'gateway to the Southeast Asian countries.' PTI

6/8 Modi said the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, connecting Aizawl with the deepwater Sittwe Port in Myanmar, would provide great benefits to northeastern states. Recalling his recent experience with a seaplane in Gujarat, Modi said seaplanes could be an option for improving connectivity in the north east. PTI

7/8 Stating that poor connectivity is one of the biggest challenges in the development of the northeastern region, Modi said his government has sanctioned over 3,800kms of national highway with an investment of Rs 32,000 crore in the past three years. Nearly 1,200 km of these roads have been constructed, he said. Modi addresses a gathering during 'Rally for Change' at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Shillong. PTI