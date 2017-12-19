1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited cyclone Ockhi-hit Lakshadweep, Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday to review relief and rescue operations. Twitter @narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited cyclone Ockhi-hit Lakshadweep, Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapur

2/6 During his visit to the southern states, Modi meet the officials and public representatives as well as the cyclone victims, including the fishermen, and farmers' delegations. Twitter @PIB_India

3/6 In Thiruvanthapuram, Modi was received by Kerala governor P Sadasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his Cabinet colleagues, Union minister KJ Alphons and senior officials. He held discussion with Vijayan and his cabinet on the rehabilitation and relief measures. Twitter @PIB_India

4/6 In Lakshwadeep, Modi chaired high-level meeting at Kavaratti to review the situation arising due to Ochki. The prime minister has constantly been monitoring the situation arising out of the natural calamity in the southern parts of the country. Twitter @PIB_India

5/6 The prime minister was greeted by school students in Kavaratti. The Centre has till now dispatched Rs 153 crore for Kerala and Rs 561 crore for Tamil Nadu to supplement the efforts of these states in dealing with the situation. Twitter @PMOIndia