1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi took off in a seaplane from the Sabarmati Riverfront to Dharoi Dam, a reservoir near Ambaji, to hold an election rally. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi took off in a seaplane from the Sabarmati Riverfront to Dharoi Dam, a r

2/7 After reaching Dharoi Dam reservoir, Modi also had a darshan at the famed Ambaji Temple and then address a public gathering there. In the evening, he flew back to Ahmedabad on the same plane. Modi met supporters ahead of his visit to Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha. PTI After reaching Dharoi Dam reservoir, Modi also had a darshan at the famed Ambaji Temple and then add

3/7 Modi took the flight ahead of the last day of campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party said it was "the first-ever flight by a seaplane in the country. AP Modi took the flight ahead of the last day of campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The Bh

4/7 When asked why Modi took the seaplane, BJP official Jagdish Bhavsar said, "You can take this gesture of the prime minister as our other programmes like the Ro-Ro Ferry, Bullet Train or the Bus Rapid Transit System. You can take this new programme as one of the initiatives of the BJP." Twitter@narendramodi When asked why Modi took the seaplane, BJP official Jagdish Bhavsar said, "You can take this gesture

5/7 The Election Commission, while announcing the elections for Himachal Pradesh, had postponed the announcement of the Gujarat elections, which Congress alleged was aimed to allow BJP to launch initiatives like the Ro-Ro Ferry service and other programmes. AP The Election Commission, while announcing the elections for Himachal Pradesh, had postponed the anno

6/7 Modi said that his trip depicted the Centre's strength to our resolve to harness waterways for India’s progress. He also said the seaplane services can be helpful during times of medical emergencies. It also augurs well for tourism, Modi added on Twitter. PTI Modi said that his trip depicted the Centre's strength to our resolve to harness waterways for India