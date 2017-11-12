1/5 Over 20 world leaders arrived in the Philippines to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit to be held on 11 and 12 November. Twitter@NarendraModi Over 20 world leaders arrived in the Philippines to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian N

2/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held brief meetings with US president Donald Trump and Chinese premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of a gala dinner to mark the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN. PTI

3/5 Modi was also seen meeting with Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev. Twitter@RaveeshKumar

4/5 At the event, the prime minister, as well as all other leaders, wore Barong Tagalong, an embroidered shirt which is the national dress of the Philippines. Twitter@NarendraModi