1/5
Over 20 world leaders arrived in the Philippines to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit to be held on 11 and 12 November. Twitter@NarendraModi
Over 20 world leaders arrived in the Philippines to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian N
2/5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held brief meetings with US president Donald Trump and Chinese premier Li Keqiang on the sidelines of a gala dinner to mark the 50th anniversary of the ASEAN. PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held brief meetings with US president Donald Trump and Chines
3/5
Modi was also seen meeting with Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe and Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev. Twitter@RaveeshKumar
Modi was also seen meeting with Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, Japanese prime minister Shinzo
4/5
At the event, the prime minister, as well as all other leaders, wore Barong Tagalong, an embroidered shirt which is the national dress of the Philippines. Twitter@NarendraModi
At the event, the prime minister, as well as all other leaders, wore Barong Tagalong, an embroidered
5/5
Modi is expected to reassert India's push for crafting a global approach to deal with terrorism and radicalisation besides pitching for steps to boost regional trade at the summit. Twitter@NarendraModi
Modi is expected to reassert India's push for crafting a global approach to deal with terrorism and