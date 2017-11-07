1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Chennai for a short trip on Monday, to participate in the 75th anniversary celebrations of Tamil daily <em>Dina Thanthi</em>. He also called on DMK supremo M Karunanidhi and enquired about his health. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Chennai for a short trip on Monday, to participate in the 75th a

2/6 The prime minister was briefed about Karunanidhi's health by his doctor. This is the first time Modi has met the 93-year-old veteran at his residence. Image courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi

3/6 Modi also took part in the 75th anniversary celebrations of Tamil newspaper <em>Dina Thanthi</em> at Madras University Centenary Hall. Image courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi

4/6 The prime minister drew attention to the media's role in governance, the importance of vernacular media, and also spoke about the menace of "factually incorrect news". He said that newspapers don't just give news; they also mould our thinking and open a window to the world. PTI

5/6 He told the gathering at Anna University Hall, where superstar Rajinikanth was also present, that a lot of the media discourse today revolves around politics. But, he said, India is more than just politicians; it's also 125 crore Indians that make India what it is. Image courtesy: Twitter/@PIB_India