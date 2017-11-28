1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail, the largest such project in the world in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail, the largest such proje

2/5 After inaugurating the Metro, Modi and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a ride on it, travelling from Miyapur to Kukatpally. The other leaders included Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan and Urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri. PIB After inaugurating the Metro, Modi and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a ride on i

3/5 First stage of the metro, covering a 30-kilometre distance, will be open to the public from 29 November. Stretching from Miyapur in the city's Northwest to Nagole in the East, the metro rail's run will span 24 station. PIB First stage of the metro, covering a 30-kilometre distance, will be open to the public from 29 Novem

4/5 The metro's launch comes as a great relief for the management team of L&T Metro Rail Hyderbad who had gone through several ups and downs caused due to political interventions, social activism, delays and cost hikes for several years. PIB The metro's launch comes as a great relief for the management team of L&T Metro Rail Hyderbad wh