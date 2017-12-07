1/4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the BR Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi and said it would be an important place for research on social and economic issues. Twitter/@PIB_India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the BR Ambedkar International Centre in New Del

2/4 Modi also unveiled two statues of the Dalit icon at the centre in Janpath. He said that the centre will prove to be an inspiration for the promotion of the thoughts and teachings of Ambedkar. The centre, he also added, was a fusion of Buddhist and modern architecture. Twitter/@PIB_India Modi also unveiled two statues of the Dalit icon at the centre in Janpath. He said that the centre w

3/4 The prime minister also upped his ante against the Congress, accusing the grand old party of being indifferent towards Amdedkar. "The party that banked on Ambedkar's name for votes has conveniently forgotten the Dalit icon," he said. Twitter/@PIB_India The prime minister also upped his ante against the Congress, accusing the grand old party of being i