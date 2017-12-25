1/7 A stretch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, cutting down the travel time between Noida and parts of south Delhi by more than 30 minutes. Modi being presented a memento by Delhi Metro Chairman Manghu Singh. PTI A stretch of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, c

2/7 With this launch, the total length of the metro network in Delhi-NCR has increased to 228 kilometres. Delhi Metro's first stretch was declared open by then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 24 December, 2002. PTI With this launch, the total length of the metro network in Delhi-NCR has increased to 228 kilometres

3/7 Modi launched the 12-km stretch of the Magenta Line, a part of the metro's phase-III construction, with a ride between the Botanical Garden and Okhla Bird Sanctuary stations in Noida around 1 pm. At 5 pm, the commercial services commenced on the line. Modi unveiling the plaque to mark the inauguration of Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Metro Line at Botanical Garden, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. PTI Modi launched the 12-km stretch of the Magenta Line, a part of the metro's phase-III construction, w

4/7 Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh during the metro ride. PTI Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanat

5/7 The prime minister boarded the train at Botanical Garden, which is the terminal station of the Magenta Line, at 1.05 pm and alighted at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary station. It was a four-minute journey. Both the stations are in Noida. PTI The prime minister boarded the train at Botanical Garden, which is the terminal station of the Magen

6/7 From the metro station, the prime minister proceeded to the sector 125 rally ground at the Amity University, where he was scheduled to address a public rally. At the rally, he made a strong pitch for the use of public transport to save on fuel and costs associated with the import of petroleum. PTI From the metro station, the prime minister proceeded to the sector 125 rally ground at the Amity Uni