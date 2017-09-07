1/6 On the last day of his three day visit to Myanmar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famous Shwedagon pagoda in Yangon. PTI On the last day of his three day visit to Myanmar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famous S

2/6 Along with strands of Buddha's hair, the 2,500-years-old pagoda house other holy relics and is considered to be the pinnacle of Myanmar's cultural heritage. PTI

3/6 Standing close to 110 metres, the Shwedagon Pagoda is covered with hundreds of gold plates. The top of the stupa is encrusted with 4,531 diamonds, the largest of which is a 72 carat diamond. PTI

4/6 Modi was also seen with the iconic bell at the pagoda. After that, he planted a Bodhi tree sapling at the pagoda complex, signifying common cultural heritage between India and Myanmar. PTI

5/6 Modi later visited the Martyrs' Mausoleum that commemorates Myanmar's national heroes. Later, Modi performed 'puja' at the Kalibari Temple. PTI