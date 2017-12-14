1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first of the six Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into the Indian Navy on Thursday and said its induction was a big step in the country's defence preparedness. Twitter @narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first of the six Scorpene-class submarine Kalvari into

2/6 Modi boarded the submarine and unveiled its plaque, after meeting veterans of the first Kalvari who were present at the ceremony. PTI Modi boarded the submarine and unveiled its plaque, after meeting veterans of the first Kalvari who

3/6 'Kalvari is an excellent example of our 'Make in India' programme," said Narendra Modi speaking at the commissioning ceremony in Mumbai. Twitter @narendramodi 'Kalvari is an excellent example of our 'Make in India' programme," said Narendra Modi speaking at t

4/6 Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and French Ambassador to India Alexandre Ziegler were among those present at the ceremony. PTI Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitha

5/6 Narendra Modi thanked France for this 'strategic joint project' and described the commissioning of the submarine as a "matter of pride" for 125 crore Indians. PTI Narendra Modi thanked France for this 'strategic joint project' and described the commissioning of t