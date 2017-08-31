1/5 As the skies opened up two days after torrential rains and high waves on Tuesday, life in Mumbai is slowly coming back on its feet. City officials worked overtime to clear roads and tackle the rush of patients at hospitals. Reuters As the skies opened up two days after torrential rains and high waves on Tuesday, life in Mumbai is

2/5 Leaves of municipal staff have been cancelled and they have been asked to report to work. Two toddlers were among those who died after floods caused by heavy seasonal monsoon rains destroyed homes and disrupted traffic in Mumbai. PTI

3/5 After being shut for almost 20 hours, railways is also starting normal operations. However, suburban commuters faced hassles as services on Central and Harbour line was normalised only by Wednesday evening. PTI

4/5 Indian Navy on Wednesday opened community kitchens and food counters at various locations in Mumbai to provide relief to stranded commuters. Several people, NGOs, citizen groups came forward to help people stuck in heavy rains. PTI