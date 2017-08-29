1/8 Incessant rainfall that started on Monday has rendered parts of Mumbai inundated. The IMD has issued a warning saying that residents should expect heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the next three days. Firstpost/Chandrani Datta Incessant rainfall that started on Monday has rendered parts of Mumbai inundated. The IMD has issued

2/8 IMD officials have attributed the rains to upper-air cyclonic circulation over south Rajasthan and a low-pressure area which is moving westward from Odisha, reports The Free Press Journal. Firstpost/Chandrani Datta

3/8 An IMD official said, "There was widespread rainfall in the city and it will continue in a similar manner for next three days. The eastern suburbs of Mumbai received good rainfall as compared to other areas of the city." Firstpost/BV Rao

4/8 Transport services have been affected heavily by the rains as flights are experiencing a long delays. Suburban railway too is experiencing heavy delays with many trains even being cancelled. Firstpost/Anshul Vipat

5/8 In three hours between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, Dadar recorded 115 mm of rain and Mahalaxmi 105 mm. Heavy rains are expected to continue until Thursday. Firstpost image

6/8 Wards and corridors of King Edward Memorial Hospital are flooded with water, creating panic among patients. The pediatric ward of the hospital is filled with water, sources say. Firstpost/BV Rao

7/8 NDRF issued a statement saying, "In view of heavy rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan area, 2 teams of 5 BN, NDRF have been moved from Sudumbare, Pune today at 12.45 pm as a precautionary and prepositioning measure." Firstpost/BV Rao