1/5 Heavy rains driven by Cyclone Ockhi lashed Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Tuesday. With 22 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, Mumbai has broken a decade old record. PTI

2/5 On Tuesday, the Arabian Sea recorded a high tide of 5.04 metres. It is expected to be 5.05 metres on Wednesday, BMC warned. The weather office issued a rain and thundershower warning for Mumbai and suburbs. AP

3/5 Fishermen pull their boat during high tide in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai. Mumbai police put up barricades near Dadar Chowpatty and Juhu Chowpatty to prevent people from going near the beaches. AP

4/5 Areas near Mumbai witnessed hailstorm, while schools and colleges in the city and adjoining districts were closed on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. Some parts of Mumbai-Pune Expressway also experienced hailstorm. PTI