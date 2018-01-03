1/9 Dalit groups, which had called for a complete shutdown in the state in protest against the violent clashes that broke out during the Bhima Koregaon battle anniversary in Pune, called off the Maharashtra strike on Wednesday evening. Team 101Reporters/Gunwanti Paraste Dalit groups, which had called for a complete shutdown in the state in protest against the violent c

2/9 Normal life in Mumbai was disrupted as protesters attacked city buses, stopped suburban local services and blocked roads at various places in the city. In view of protests in the city and suburbs, police diverted traffic for smooth vehicular movement. PTI

3/9 During the day, Ambedkar Samaj supporters tried to barge into Mumbai collector's office after failing to submit a memorandum on the matter. 101Reporters

4/9 In Mumbai, Dalits began protests in suburban Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kamraj Nagar, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Kandivali, Jogeshwari, Kalanagar and Mahim. Protesters obstructed services on the Western and Central Railway. PTI

5/9 In Pune, barring a couple of incidents of stone pelting on public transport buses, the bandh was peaceful. 101Reporters/Gunwanti Paraste

6/9 Some Dalit organisations decided to take out a march to the house of Milind Ekbote, who was booked by Pune police under relevant sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Act and "orchestrating" the violence in Bhima Koregaon on 1 January. 101Reporters/Nivedita Niranjankumar

7/9 Tension prevailed in Nagpur with schools and markets remaining closed amid the Maharashtra bandh call given by Dalit leaders to protest the violence over the bicentennial celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. PTI

8/9 Roads in Aurangabad wore a deserted look on Wednesday. Police personnel arrived to control the situation after an incident of a violent clash at Ambedkar Nagar. PTI