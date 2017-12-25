1/6 Former naval officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav finally met his wife and mother in a carefully choreographed event that unfolded in tweets, photos and TV footage on Monday. This image tweeted out by the foreign office of Pakistan was captioned: "The mother and wife of Commander Jadhav sitting comfortably in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan . We honour our commitments". Twitter@ForeignOfficePk Former naval officer, Kulbhushan Jadhav finally met his wife and mother in a carefully choreographed

2/6 Jadhav is on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying. Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province. India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy. Twitter@ForeignOfficePk

3/6 Pakistan later released pictures of Jadhav talking to his wife and mother from behind a glass screen. The communication between them was through an intercom device. Their meeting, however, was heavily guarded and Pakistan's Foreign Office Director for India, Dr Fareha Bugti, remained present throughout the duration of the meeting. The interaction was also video recorded. Twitter/ @ForeignOfficePk

4/6 Indian deputy envoy JP Singh, who accompanied the family, was allowed to witness the meeting from a distance, but wasn't permitted to talk or listen to Jadhav. Later, in a press conference, Pakistan said it did not rule out giving Jadhav consular access and a decision on the same would be taken later. Twitter@ForeignOfficePk

5/6 The meeting started at around 1.35 pm and lasted about 40 minutes, after which Jadhav's wife and mother were driven away in a white SUV to the Indian consulate. The two women later took a flight to New Delhi via Muscat. AP