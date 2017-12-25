1/13 Kangri (fire pot) is a traditional portable heater made up of an earthen pot encased in wicker, which is filled with burning red-charcoal to counter the shivering cold in winter season in Kashmir. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq Kangri (fire pot) is a traditional portable heater made up of an earthen pot encased in wicker, whic

2/13 Kangri is made by professionals and various steps are involved in the making. The earthen pot is made of mud, which a professional potter later bakes in a furnace at higher temperature. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

3/13 It is then encased in a small wicker basket just to avoid burning of hands and clothes. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

4/13 During Kashmir's bitter winter, people hardly get electricity or gas supply, and Kangri becomes the only source of warmth when the mercury goes down to minus 20 degrees at several places. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

5/13 Some basic tools and skills learnt over a lifetime are put together by professionals in making of Kangri. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

6/13 The hot earthen pot is then filled with burning charcoal. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

7/13 Multi-coloured fire pots are made to look attractive before they go on sale in the markets. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

8/13 Makers go from village to village, mostly on foot, to sell their products. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

9/13 When the lanes in the Valley are filled with snow, children indulge in snow fighting or making snowmen and afterwords use the kangri for warmth. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

10/13 People ferry kangri with them from one place to another by placing it inside their <em>pheran</em>, the long traditional woolen cloak worn mostly in winters. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

11/13 Kangris are sold for anything between 100 to 500 rupees depending upon quality and design. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq

12/13 With some coal in the kangri, one is all set to roam and face the harsh winters in Kashmir. Firstpost/Sameer Mushtaq