1/6 A woman was killed and eight people were injured on Tuesday in clashes with security forces in Shopian. PTI A woman was killed and eight people were injured on Tuesday in clashes with security forces in Shopi

2/6 Clashes erupted after Indian troops cordoned off a village in the southern Shopian area overnight on a tip that militants were hiding in a house, police said. Two militants were killed in the night-long gunfight with the security forces. PTI Clashes erupted after Indian troops cordoned off a village in the southern Shopian area overnight on

3/6 As the fighting raged, hundreds of residents, mostly young men, entered the streets in solidarity with the rebels, chanting pro-militant slogans and demanding the end of Indian rule over Kashmir. AP As the fighting raged, hundreds of residents, mostly young men, entered the streets in solidarity wi

4/6 Even though the encounter concluded after the militants were killed, fighting continued between rock-throwing protesters and troops who fired bullets, shotgun pellets and tear gas. Kashmiri villagers look at the house which was damaged during a gun-battle at Shopian. AP Even though the encounter concluded after the militants were killed, fighting continued between rock

5/6 Police said Ruby Jan alias Beauty died in the crossfire. She was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Kashmiri villagers carry the body of Ruby Jan during her funeral. AP Police said Ruby Jan alias Beauty died in the crossfire. She was rushed to a hospital where she succ