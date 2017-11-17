1/7 Thousands of people on Tuesday participated in the last rites of slain Hizbul Mujahideen militants — Toib Majeed Mir and Ashiq Ahmed Bhat — in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Thursday. AP Thousands of people on Tuesday participated in the last rites of slain Hizbul Mujahideen militants —

Bhat and Mir were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam on Wednesday. The two militants had attacked a police party resulting in a "brief shootout" in which the militants were killed.

Bhat was from the volatile Baramulla's Palhalan area. He had joined the militant ranks in April 2015 as a Class X student. Clashes also broke out after the funeral.

Clashes erupted soon after the funeral after youth pelted stones on forces who in retaliation fired tear smoke shells to disperse them. Complete shutdown was observed in North Kashmir areas.

