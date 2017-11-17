1/5 Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the season's first snowfall in the wee hours of Wednesday, thus bringing the temperature down to -3 degrees celsius. PTI Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the season's first snowfall in the wee hours of Wednesday, thus bringing

Peaks of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded three inches of fresh snowfall. Sonamarg and its adjoining areas in central Kashmir's Ganderbal too witnessed snowfall.

Srinagar and other areas in the plains across the valley received light rains on Wenesday. Kargil was the coldest recorded place in the state as the mercury there settled at -5 degree Celsius.

Snowfall also affected traffic movement along several areas particularly in Northern Kashmir.