Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the season's first snowfall in the wee hours of Wednesday, thus bringing the temperature down to -3 degrees celsius. PTI
Peaks of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded three inches of fresh snowfall. Sonamarg and its adjoining areas in central Kashmir's Ganderbal too witnessed snowfall. PTI
Srinagar and other areas in the plains across the valley received light rains on Wenesday. Kargil was the coldest recorded place in the state as the mercury there settled at -5 degree Celsius. PTI
Snowfall also affected traffic movement along several areas particularly in Northern Kashmir. PTI
The IMD office has forecasted rainfall from till 18 November in Kashmir. While the beauty of Kashmir attracts tourists all through the year, winters call for special attention when a thick layer of snow covers hills and heights of the valley. PTI
