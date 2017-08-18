1/5 Several masked Kashmiri Muslim protesters on Friday shouted anti-India slogans at the entrance of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. AP Several masked Kashmiri Muslim protesters on Friday shouted anti-India slogans at the entrance of Ja

2/5 The clash between the protesters and armed forces in Nowhatta area of Downtown Srinagar took place after the weekly congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid. AP The clash between the protesters and armed forces in Nowhatta area of Downtown Srinagar took place a

3/5 On 22 June, Ayub Pandith, a deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police was lynched to death by a violent mob when people were observing Shab-e-Qadr outside the Jamia Masjid. AP On 22 June, Ayub Pandith, a deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police was lynched to death b

4/5 A masked Kashmiri protester jumps in the air to avoid glass marbles and stones thrown by the army on him during the protest. AP A masked Kashmiri protester jumps in the air to avoid glass marbles and stones thrown by the army on