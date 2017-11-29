1/4 India and Singapore on Wednesday inked an agreement to enhance cooperation in the maritime security and called for ensuring freedom of navigation in critical sea lanes. PIB India and Singapore on Wednesday inked an agreement to enhance cooperation in the maritime security

Both the countries also resolved to boost overall defence cooperation with a particular focus on combating terrorism during wide-ranging talks between Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen.

The joint statement also added that both ministers look forward to the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the India-Singapore maritime bilateral exercise in 2018.