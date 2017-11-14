1/5 Former president Pranab Mukherjee and former prime minister Manmohan Singh released tricoloured balloons on the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's 128th birth anniversary, in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Former president Pranab Mukherjee and former prime minister Manmohan Singh released tricoloured ball

2/5 Nehru, who was independent India's first prime minister, dearly loved children and was referred by them as 'Chacha Nehru'. PTI Nehru, who was independent India's first prime minister, dearly loved children and was referred by t

3/5 His birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Children's Day' across the country. As a part of paying a tribute to him, various schools organise prayers, debates and other activities. PTI His birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Children's Day' across the country. As a part of paying a tr

4/5 Special children in Mumbai also organised an event to celebrate his birth anniversary on Tuesday. PTI Special children in Mumbai also organised an event to celebrate his birth anniversary on Tuesday. PT