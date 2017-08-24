1/5 India and Nepal on Thursday inked eight pacts including cooperation on countering drug trafficking. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba in New Delhi to discuss strategic bilateral issues. AP India and Nepal on Thursday inked eight pacts including cooperation on countering drug trafficking.

The two leaders inaugurated Kataiya, Kusaha, and Raxaul-Pawanipur transmission lines to increase the amount of electricity given by India to Nepal by 100MW.

Flood management and irrigation projects were key points in the talks between the two countries. Narendra Modi also stressed on greater coordination and consultation between the agencies of India and Nepal on flood management.

Narendra Modi also expressed that the detailed project report for the Pancheshwar project on the Uttarakhand border of the Indian side to be finalised soon.; while, Deuba stressed that it would help in flood control and crop irrigation.