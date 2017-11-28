1/6 The stage is set for the eighth Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), beginning in Hyderabad on Tuesday with focus on women entrepreneurs and all eyes on US president Donald Trump's daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump. PTI The stage is set for the eighth Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), beginning in Hyderabad on Tues

US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, India's ambassador to the US Navteej Sarna, and senior officials of the central and Telangana governments welcomed Ivanka at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad around 3 am.

In her key note address in the day, she is likely to stress on ensuring women entrepreneurs have access to capital, access to networks and mentors, and access to equitable laws.

An indigenous robot 'Mitra' will welcome and briefly interact with Ivanka. The event will bring together 1,500 emerging entrepreneurs and investors, and ecosystem supporters from 150 countries for training and mentoring sessions, networking and investment matchmaking.

Unprecedented security arrangements have been made for the GES with the deployment of over 10,000 policemen, the Special Protection Group (SPG) and other elite forces.