1/7 Hundreds of gay rights activists and supporters, many wearing colourful costumes and holding balloons, marched through India's capital on Sunday in celebration but also defiance in a nation that continues to outlaw homosexual acts. AP

2/7 As people chanted and marched to the beat of drums during New Delhi's 10th annual Queer Pride march, many said they were frustrated with the law but also hoped it would soon change. A participant wears a saree with colours of the rainbow. AP

3/7 Manak Matiyani, one of the organizers, said his wealth and education allowed him to live as openly gay but it was much harder for those with less privilege. "We're fighting for the right of everybody in this country to live as equal citizens, which means that everybody should be able to live their life the way they want to," he said. Participants cheer during the pride parade in Delhi. Reuters

4/7 Indian law makes gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Matiyani said the law is often used by the police and community members to threaten people or extort money from them. Children hold colourful balloons and placards in support of gay rights. AP

5/7 In 2009, the Delhi High Court declared the law unconstitutional. But that was overturned four years later when the Supreme Court decided it should be a decision for the Parliament, not the judiciary. Last year, the top court said it would reconsider its decision. A participant displays a piece of cloth with colours of the rainbow. AP

6/7 Over the past decade, homosexuals have gained some degree of acceptance in India, especially in big cities. Many bars have gay nights, and some high-profile Bollywood films have dealt with gay issues. A participant poses with a pet dog as gay rights activists and their supporters march during the parade. AP