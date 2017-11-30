1/4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a host of issues from demonetisation, GST, development schemes at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi. PTI
He said, "Within two years, we are today talking about 'The Irreversible Rise of India'," adding that reflected India's development. PTI
The prime minister reiterated that he was willing to pay the “political price” for reforms like demonetisation and GST. PTI
Narendra Modi said the Centre's next big move against corruption and black money would be to use Aadhaar to clamp down on benami properties and transactions. PTI
