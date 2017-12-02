1/6 Former US president Barack Obama opened Day 2 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017 in New Delhi on Friday. Twitter@narendramodi Former US president Barack Obama opened Day 2 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017 in New D

2/6 He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening. At the summit, he said India must not be split into sectarian lines and emphasised how the country must cherish the fact that Muslims in the country identify themselves as Indians. PTI

3/6 The former president also weighed in on the Narendra Modi versus Manmohan Singh debate, saying he liked them both and that both leaders had India-US relations in mind. PTI

4/6 Obama also met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at the event. Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath were other dignitaries who attended the HT Leadership Summit 2017. Twitter@OfficeOfRG

5/6 Obama said, "America and India are alike, being defined by many different languages, dialects, genders and orientations, every caste, colour and creed." PTI