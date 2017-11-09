1/12 Voting began in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday in 68 constituencies where 337 candidates, including 62 MLAs, are in the fray. Virbhadra Singh and PK Dhumal are the Congress and BJP's faces in the elections. PTI Voting began in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday in 68 constituencies where 337 candid

2/12 A total of 50,25,941 voters are eligible to cast their vote. As many as 7,525 polling booths were set up in this state and 37,605 polling personnel were deputed for poll duty. PTI A total of 50,25,941 voters are eligible to cast their vote. As many as 7,525 polling booths were se

3/12 The ruling Congress-led by Virbhadra Singh and the BJP-led Prem Kumar Dhumal are contesting all 68 seats, while the BSP is contesting 42 seats, followed by CPM with 14, Swabhiman and Lok Gathbandhan with six and CPI with three. PTI The ruling Congress-led by Virbhadra Singh and the BJP-led Prem Kumar Dhumal are contesting all 68 s

4/12 Corruption was the main focus of BJP's campaign with the party training its guns at Singh, while Congress hit out at the BJP over the issues of GST and demonetisation. PTI Corruption was the main focus of BJP's campaign with the party training its guns at Singh, while Con

5/12 VVPAT machines were used for the first time in the Vidhan Sabha election and 10 percent of the total EVMs and VVPATs were kept in reserve. PTI VVPAT machines were used for the first time in the Vidhan Sabha election and 10 percent of the total

6/12 To ensure free and fair polls, other officials, including 29 general, three police and 22 expenditure observers as well as 1,561 micro observers, have also been deployed throughout the state. Image credit: S Chauhan To ensure free and fair polls, other officials, including 29 general, three police and 22 expenditur

7/12 Shyam Sharan Negi (101), the first voter of India, cast his vote for the 15th time in Assembly polls at Kalpa in Kinnaur district. Image credit: S Chauhan Shyam Sharan Negi (101), the first voter of India, cast his vote for the 15th time in Assembly polls

8/12 Voting for the Assembly, which started at 8 am, came to an end at 5pm, but continued in some booths were people were still waiting to cast their votes. credit: S Chauhan Voting for the Assembly, which started at 8 am, came to an end at 5pm, but continued in some booths

9/12 The results along with those of the BJP-ruled Gujarat will be a bellwether of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's<br />popularity. Image credit: S Chauhan The results along with those of the BJP-ruled Gujarat will be a bellwether of Prime Minister Narendr

10/12 A total of 17,850 personnel of police and Home Guards and 65 companies of central paramilitary force had also been deployed. Image credit: S Chauhan A total of 17,850 personnel of police and Home Guards and 65 companies of central paramilitary force

11/12 To ensure free and fair polls, other officials, including 29 general, three police and 22 expenditure observers as well as 1,561 micro observers were believed to have been deployed across the state. Image credit: S Chauhan To ensure free and fair polls, other officials, including 29 general, three police and 22 expenditur