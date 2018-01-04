1/6 A boy stands on snow outside his home on a cold winter morning at Haripora Village, south Kashmir. Cold wave conditions intensified across India and affected normal life adversely. Reuters A boy stands on snow outside his home on a cold winter morning at Haripora Village, south Kashmir. C

2/6 Commuters ride through a street on a cold and foggy morning in Hyderabad. Fog engulfed many parts of the country, disrupting normal life and throwing rail and road traffic out of gear. AP

3/6 A farmer cuts dried-up sugarcane loaded on a parked trolley alongside a road on a foggy winter morning in Jalandhar, Punjab. According to Skymet Weather, minimum temperatures will continue to drop gradually. Reuters

4/6 A woman crosses the railway tracks during cold and foggy morning, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Along with with dense fog, temperatures decreased across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. PTI

5/6 Women warm themselves near a fire during cold and fog morning in Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. PTI