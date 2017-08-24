1/7 Supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gather at the sect headquarters at Sirsa in Haryana. AP Supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gather at the sect headquarters at

2/7 A special CBI court in Panchkula is scheduled to give its verdict on a rape case on Friday. Sect chief Ram Rahim Singh said he would appear before the court on Friday. "I have always respected the law. Despite a pain in my back, I will obey the law and must visit the court," he tweeted in Hindi on Thursday. AP A special CBI court in Panchkula is scheduled to give its verdict on a rape case on Friday. Sect chi

3/7 The sect chief, who has lakhs of followers mainly in Punjab and Haryana, has been accused by a former female follower of raping her in the sprawling Dera campus on the outskirts of Sirsa, 260 km from Chandigarh. AP The sect chief, who has lakhs of followers mainly in Punjab and Haryana, has been accused by a forme

4/7 In a bid to discourage more people from reaching Panchkula, Haryana Roadways stopped plying buses to Chandigarh and Panchkula for two days. Likewise, the Railways canceled 22 trains bound for Haryana. AP In a bid to discourage more people from reaching Panchkula, Haryana Roadways stopped plying buses to

5/7 More than 15,000 paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in Punjab and Haryana to monitor the situation. AP More than 15,000 paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in Punjab and Haryana to monitor the

6/7 As a precaution, the administration has declared a three-day holiday in all schools in Chandigarh till Saturday. The Haryana government has closed all colleges and libraries in Panchkula district until Friday. All Punjab government offices located in Chandigarh will be closed on Friday. AP As a precaution, the administration has declared a three-day holiday in all schools in Chandigarh ti