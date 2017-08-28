1/8 Security personnel keeping strict vigil near Sunariya Jail, where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s quantum of sentence was pronounced, in Rohtak on Monday. A special CBI court sentenced him to 20 years in prison for the two separate rape cases against him. PTI Security personnel keeping strict vigil near Sunariya Jail, where Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram

2/8 The chopper carrying CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh is seen arriving at the Sunariya Jail to announce the sentence. Singh said both sentences will run consecutively for a total of 20 years in jail and also fined the self-styled godman Rs 15 lakh in each of the two cases, of which Rs 14 lakh each would go to the two victims who were part of his sect and were coerced into having sex with him. PTI The chopper carrying CBI Judge Jagdeep Singh is seen arriving at the Sunariya Jail to announce the s

3/8 SK Garg Narwana, defence lawyer for Ram Rahim, reacts while talking to the media near Sunariya Jail after the sentence was announced. The Dera sect chief reportedly broke down in the court and had to be forcibly removed from the courtroom, following which he complained of chest pains. Narwana said Ram Rahim will challenge the length of the sentence in Punjab and Haryana High Court. PTI SK Garg Narwana, defence lawyer for Ram Rahim, reacts while talking to the media near Sunariya Jail

4/8 Special Commissioner (Civil) V Umashanker (right) and IG Hisar range AS Dhillon (left), talk to the media in Sirsa after the sentencing on Monday. They asserted Sirsa did not witness any untoward incident after the sentencing. Umashankar said the deputy commissioner of Sirsa had ordered the attachment of Dera Sacha Sauda accounts and compensation to the people affected by violence may be given from these as per court orders. PTI Special Commissioner (Civil) V Umashanker (right) and IG Hisar range AS Dhillon (left), talk to the

5/8 There was tight security in and around Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters to contain the possible violence following the sentence announcement in Sirsa on Monday. PTI There was tight security in and around Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters to contain the possible violenc

6/8 Dera Sacha Sauda followers queue up for police formalities before boarding the Haryana Roadways buses provided by the administration to return to their respective places, in Sirsa district on Monday. PTI Dera Sacha Sauda followers queue up for police formalities before boarding the Haryana Roadways buse

7/8 The burnt remains of a car torched by unknown people at Kotli village in Sirsa on Monday. Dera followers allegedly set two cars on fire near the DSS headquarters in Sirsa, before the sentence was pronounced. PTI The burnt remains of a car torched by unknown people at Kotli village in Sirsa on Monday. Dera follo