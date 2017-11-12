1/6 Congress vice-president Raahul Gandhi began the second leg of his three-day campaign tour of north Gujarat from Banaskantha to Patan on Sunday. Twitter@ashokgehlot51 Congress vice-president Raahul Gandhi began the second leg of his three-day campaign tour of north G

2/6 On the first leg of the campaign on Saturday, Gandhi tore into the Centre's decision to revise tax rates for goods and service tax (GST), stating structural reforms are necessary in the policy. Twitter@ashokgehlot51

3/6 The 47-year-old Amethi MP said that the 'Gabbar Singh Tax' has caused damage to the small and medium scale businesses in Gujarat and elsewhere in the country. Twitter@ashokgehlot51

4/6 Gandhi raked up the controversy surrounding BJP president Amit Shah's son Jay Shah again on Sunday. Twitter@ashokgehlot51

5/6 Rahul Gandhi told the people of Gujarat he is happy that Arun Jaitley has shifted many items to 18 percent slab from 28 percent after Congress pressured the Centre. Twitter@ashokgehlot51