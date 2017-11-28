1/6 US president Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Twitter @NarendraModi US president Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Entrepre

The event was kickstarted after the two leaders pressed buttons on Mitra, a robot made by Bengaluru-based Invento Robotics.

The three-day event, which is co-hosted by India and the United States, is the world's largest gathering of young entrepreneurs.

Invoking the theme of the summit 'Women First, Prosperity for All', both the leaders highlighted the contribution of women entrepreneurs in the economy.

Ivanka Trump said that the summit was a symbol of strengthened friendship between the growing economic and security partnership between the two countries. Modi and Ivanka also visited a virtual exhibition at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.