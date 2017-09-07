1/6 A day after the brutal killing of senior journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh in Karnataka's Bengaluru, scores of people took to the streets seeking justice across India on Wednesday. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale A day after the brutal killing of senior journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh in Karnataka's

2/6 Protests was organised by various journalists and social activists led by Mumbai Press Club and Bombay Union of Journalists in Mumbai. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale Protests was organised by various journalists and social activists led by Mumbai Press Club and Bomb

3/6 A candlelight vigil was also held at the press club on Wednesday evening. Apart from the Mumbai Press Club, TV Journalists Association, Photographers Association and Network of Women in Media also joined the protests. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale A candlelight vigil was also held at the press club on Wednesday evening. Apart from the Mumbai Pres

4/6 Several celebrities too lended their support. Shabana Azmi appealed to all political parties to stop trying to earn brownie points against each other. She said they should rather come together in condemning the incident. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale Several celebrities too lended their support. Shabana Azmi appealed to all political parties to stop

5/6 Among those present were film actress and director Nandita Das and social activist Teesta Setalvad. Setalvad condemned the violence by Right-wing groups. Firstpost/Sachin Gokhale Among those present were film actress and director Nandita Das and social activist Teesta Setalvad.