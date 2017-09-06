1/6 Senior Kannada journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, known for her left outlook and views against Hindutva politics, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday. PTI Senior Kannada journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, known for her left outlook and views against Hindu

Gauri, 55, had returned home in her car and was opening the gate when motorcycle-borne assailants fired at her indiscriminately with two bullets hitting her in the chest and one on her forehead. PTI

Gauri edited Kannada tabloid <em>Gauri Lankesh Patrike</em> besides owning some other publications, and was known for her forthright views against hardline Hindutva politics. Police said it was not known who carried out the attack and the motive behind it. Police suspected that she was under surveillance by the assailants who must have trailed her closely. PTI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed her death shocking. Siddaramaiah said three police teams have been constituted to probe the killing.
He said recently Gauri had been instrumental in bringing Naxalites into the mainstream. PTI

Amnesty International India, Editors Guild of India, Mumbai Press Club, Bombay Union of Journalists, CPI, CPM condemned her murder and sought a speedy probe in the case. PTI