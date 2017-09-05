1/7 Thousands of gigantic, large, medium and small idols of the elephant-headed god, Lord Ganesha, were taken out for immersion to various water bodies on Anant Chaturdashi, marking the end of the 12-day long Ganeshotsav in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Thousands of gigantic, large, medium and small idols of the elephant-headed god, Lord Ganesha, were

2/7 The idols were moved from their pedestals amid chanting of the <em>udvasana mantra</em> and taken out of the various marquees, societies and individual homes, in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Nashik, coastal Konkan districts and other towns in Maharashtra. PTI The idols were moved from their pedestals amid chanting of the <em>udvasana mantra</em> and taken ou

3/7 The idols were brought onto the roads accompanied by the beats of <em>dhols</em> (drums) and cymbals, thousands dancing and chanting "Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya" (Lord Ganesha bless us, come soon next year), in clouds of auspicious red 'gulaal'. PTI The idols were brought onto the roads accompanied by the beats of <em>dhols</em> (drums) and cymbals

4/7 Tight security by multiple agencies were in place in Mumbai since the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi on 25 August with over 40,000 personnel of the Mumbai Police, teams of fire brigade, Navy, Coast Guard, disaster management with helicopters, high-speed patrol boats and hovercrafts on the coastline, and over 5,000 CCTVs in the city. Skymetweather.com Tight security by multiple agencies were in place in Mumbai since the beginning of Ganesh Chaturthi

5/7 In Mumbai, the main immersion is at the historic Girgaum Chowpatty with top officials like police commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta personally monitoring the developments. AP In Mumbai, the main immersion is at the historic Girgaum Chowpatty with top officials like police co

6/7 Besides, thousands of idols are being taken for immersions at the Dadar Chowpatty, Mahim seaface, beaches of Juhu, Versova, Gorai, Madh, Marve, Manori, Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Aarey Milk Colony, natural ponds and artificial water bodies created for an eco-friendly immersion all over Mumbai. AP Besides, thousands of idols are being taken for immersions at the Dadar Chowpatty, Mahim seaface, be